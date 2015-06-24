Volkswagen-Beetle-investment beetle-1974

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1200 from 1974. This beetle is so special because it was the cheapest implementation and recognize when the time is to different features: such as short sky, steel dashboard and no chrome on the boot lid as well as no air vents at the rear windows. This beetle drives, switches and brakes properly and is technically in good condition. The car has a new Dutch APK technical inspection valid until 02-06-2018Also, all tires, also renewed, the spare tire as wellEngine capacity: 1,200 cc Transmission: Manual transmission Year of construction: 1974 Colour paintwork: YellowOdometer reading: 56320There has been some maintenance to the car over the years but this has been done nicely.The car has some small lacquer bubbles. The Interior of the beetle is in good condition.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands. Bids do not include transport and export, unless indicated otherwise. This is a used vehicle. It is advised to view the vehicle before placing a bid. This to prevent possible disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.