loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volkswagen Beetle

Compare this car
$1 (£0.78)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

We are over ten years in stainless steel bumpers producing for classical car, so we know how to serve customers best. Our bumpers are made from the solid stainless steel grade 304, 1.5- 2mm thickness and polished. The gloss of bumper is shiny like mirror polish, even better than chrome bumper. Our products also will be never rusty.
Contact us soon to get the best style for your cars.
The contact details:
Ms Cathy
Sale departments



I am honor to serve customer all over the world

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305890
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
Email Dealer >>

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

People who viewed this item also viewed