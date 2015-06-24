Volkswagen > Beetle

car description

Variant name:1200 ,Derivative:MK1 (TYPE 1) ,Variant: 1200 GOLDE Sunroof, Previously Owned By Arthur Barty Ex Chauffeur To HRH The Queen Mother. A Wonderful Car With Verified Provenance A truly delightful car with a wonderful provenance as this particular 1962 example has been in the ownership of Mr Arthur Barty, ex-Black Watch soldier and chauffeur to the Queen Mother since its importation in to the UK in the mid 1960s through to 2015 when since it has been a show piece in a Volkswagen showroom, photograph within our images. Fully restored by a well known VW restoration house in 2010 and finished in the charming colour of Turkish green this car also benefits from a highly desirable and ultra rare 3 quarter length folding Golde sunroof together with cherished private registration number 71 GLU. Sometimes a car comes along that takes your breath away, and this is one of them. It’s partly the gorgeous colour and partly the provenance, but it is mainly the sheer quality of the restoration. Every single component on it was perfectly judged and flawlessly executed; taken in combination they raise this example from a mode of transport into something that is as close to being a piece of art as anything we’ve seen for a few years - we could see this car going to someone who is content to display it in their private collection or museum or for the next custodian to simply enjoy it as Mr Barty has clearly done. An amazing find and one which will bring much joy to its next lucky owner.