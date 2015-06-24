Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1972

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle 1972 fully restored as new The best known Volkswagen, the best known german car and generally one of the best known cars ever built. The Volkswagen Beetle was built between 1938 and 2003. This car is from 1972. A lot of money was spend to make this car as new. Restored bij a Holland Beetlespecialist. The 1.3 ltr engine wasn’t forgotten and is fully revised. The car was originally delivered in Holland at 24 november 1972 and has reliable kilometers. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.