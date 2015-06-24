loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1971

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle 1300 1971, new paint and interior in very good condition 1971 Volkswagen Beetle 1300.This originally in Holland delivered Beetle has recently become new paint in the original colour Kansas Beige (91D) in combination with a red leatherette interior. In the back there is the 1300 CC, 44 HP air cooled engine. Technics are fully checked in our workshop and in great condition. When you are looking for a very beautiful VW Beetle, ready to drive, this one is a good choice. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive volkswagen beetle coupe 1971 red german

  • Ad ID
    408676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Year
    1971
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

