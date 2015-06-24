Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1965

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle 1300 1965, old model, new paint, technics very good 1965 VW Beetle 1300. This old model is very popular thanks to the wide mudguards and round bumpers. Recently the car is painted in colour Ruby Red (L456) and has become a new grey interior, a marvelous and original combination on this 1965 Beetle. The car has a 1285 CC 4 cyl boxer engine with 40 HP. Technics fully checked and in great condition. So a beautiful 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, optically and technically ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.