Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 1952

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Volkswagen Beetle ‘Split window’ 1952 restored in very good condition The oldest Beetle after the prototypes of the thirties is the so called ‘Split window’. He got the name because of the divided rear window.This is a 1952 VW Beetle in very good restored condition. The paint, chrome, interior etc are really beautiful. The 1.2 ltr 30 HP engine is fully checked in our garage. Drives great. The ‘Split window’ is very rare. So a very beautiful Volkswagen Beetle ready to drive. Car has european title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.