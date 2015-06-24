loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1976

car description

Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1303 1976 restored in very good condition The VW Beetle convertible 1303 was built since 1972 and is recognizable by the round windshield. This is an original Volkswagen Beetle 1303 cabriolet, delivered on 11 october 1976. Both the in- and outside are in a restored condition. The paint, chrome, interior, cabriotop etc. are in beautiful condition. The car has a 1300 CC 44 HP engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has a black Sonnenland cabrio top, black soft top cover and Lemmerz Weltmeister wheels. The car is in Holland since 1998. So a very beatiful restored Beetle convertible, ready for a lot of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

