Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1975

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1303 1975, grey metallic in very good condition This is an original 1975 VW Beetle convertible 1303 in colour Diamant Silber Metallic (97A). Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and very good condition. The paint, chrome, interior etc are very beautiful. The car has had only 1 owner in Holland since 1998. The car has the original 1584 CC 4 cyl 50 HP boxer engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has a black softtop and Lemmerz-GT wheels. The popularity of this original Beetles is increasing lately, so thiscar is a good combination of driving fun and good investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.