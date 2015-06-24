loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1975

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1303 1975, grey metallic in very good condition This is an original 1975 VW Beetle convertible 1303 in colour Diamant Silber Metallic (97A). Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and very good condition. The paint, chrome, interior etc are very beautiful. The car has had only 1 owner in Holland since 1998. The car has the original 1584 CC 4 cyl 50 HP boxer engine and 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has a black softtop and Lemmerz-GT wheels. The popularity of this original Beetles is increasing lately, so thiscar is a good combination of driving fun and good investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volkswagen beetle convertible 1975 grey 1-owner 4-speed manual metallic german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408673
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Year
    1975
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!