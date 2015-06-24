loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1971

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1971 dark blue in very good condition The most iconic Volkswagen is the Beetle. 20 million of these icon were built between 1938 and 2003. A popular version was the convertible. This beautiful convertible is in very beautiful condition. The metallic blue paint is wonderful in combination with the white cabrio top. The car has had only 1 owner since 1990 and was fully restored. Optical and technical in very good condition. The car has the original 1285CC, 4 cyl, 60 HP boxer engine and manual gearbox. The VW Beetle is an interesting investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volkswagen beetle convertible 1971 blue 1-owner manual metallic restored german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Year
    1971
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!