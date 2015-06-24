loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1963

VW beetle cabriolet 1963 fully restored For sale this fully restored 1963 Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet. Beautifull new original VW grey paint, new chrome, new softtop in fabric. Original 1200 CC type 1 engine. Fantastich original interior with period-correct radio and the original white steeringwheel. Seats are brown leather. This is not only a superb looking but also a superb driving old type beetle convertible. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    404451
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Year
    1963
