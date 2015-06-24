loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volkswagen Beetle 1978

Photos Map

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1303LS 1978 in very good condition 1978 VW Beetle convertible in very good condition. The luxurious 1303LS model. The car has been very well maintained. Beautiful paint, beautiful interior, beautiful softtop and the original rims with the original VW axle caps. Ready for lots of drivingfun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volkswagen beetle 1978 german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Year
    1978
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!