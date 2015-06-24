Volkswagen Beetle 1978

car description

Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1303LS 1978 in very good condition 1978 VW Beetle convertible in very good condition. The luxurious 1303LS model. The car has been very well maintained. Beautiful paint, beautiful interior, beautiful softtop and the original rims with the original VW axle caps. Ready for lots of drivingfun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.