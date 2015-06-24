loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Beetle 1966

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle 1966 Ragtop Herbie replica restored This Volkswagen Beetle was delivered in 1966. The car is fully restored and carried out as a Herbie replica with a big sunroof, a so called Ragtop. The ‘Love Bug’ looks really great. This Beetle has the original 1500 CC engine and drives really great. The beautiful interior has blue leatherette and the original dashboard in paint colour with wooden steering wheel. This recognizable Herbie drives great and is a real collector’s item. The Volkswagen has German title.

left-hand-drive volkswagen beetle 1966 blue restored sunroof german

  • Ad ID
    415639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Year
    1966
POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

