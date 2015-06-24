loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Beetle 1500 1970

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen Beetle 1500 1970 restored in beautiful condition A beautiful restored 1970 Volkswagen Beetle 1500 original delivered in The Netherlands. Provided with new Kansas Beige paint. Optical end technical fully restored and new components and accessories where required. This Beetle has an original 1493CC, 4 cyl boxer engine. Technics fully checked in our workshop and in very good condition. So a beautiful Beetle for a lot of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive volkswagen beetle 1500 1970 restored german

  • Ad ID
    415585
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
  • Derivative
    1500
  • Year
    1970
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

