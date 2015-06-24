Volkswagen - Beetle 15/AB11 Cabriolet - 1973

car description

DETAILS - Valid inspection: yes - Documents: Italian set DESCRIPTIONThe Beetle is a symbol of Germany. And not only of its automotive history. The small "people's car" that Ferdinand Porsche showed up for the first time in 1935 became an icon of the locomotive Renaissance in Europe.This convertible version from 1973 in its original orange colour (phoenixrot) is spectacular. The car was always in the warm Sicily, never had to deal with cold or snow, owned by only one family. About 10 years ago a restoration was finished that took care of the details, making the car unique. The body is still in great condition. It has no rust and the bottom is intact. The interiors have been customised and look great. Chrome is shiny and on the car are mounted 4 “millerighe Campagnolo” alloy rims, and a sport Momo wooden steering wheel.The typical 1285 cc engine runs well, as well as the whole mechanics, and it is still able to drive for any distance.Full set car, complete with manuals and original documents.This exclusive Beetle cabriolet will not go unnoticed and is also an excellent investment for the future; You can't miss it!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra, Italy.