Volkswagen - Beetle 1303LS Convertible - 1978

car description

Very neat car and stunning in its paint!Beautiful black metallic paint with a glint of gold tones. The glint can only be seen in the sun.Model 1303LS. So with 1600cc engine and front disc brakes.The convertible hood is still original.The interior is also in good condition. This paint scheme you see but rarely.The 1600cc engine runs very well! This block has already been in process and therefore looks very good.Technically this car recently is checked and fitted with a new Dutch technical inspection. This is valid until 17-10-2019.Obviously this is an original cabriolet. An original beetle convertible can be recognised by the chassis number which starts with 15.Much attention has been given to this car. Even the wheels are completely resprayed, also the spare!Magnificent car.On each car you can find something, so of course no new condition. Very beautiful though! A small dent on left front fender and here and there a very small scratch.This beetle convertible can be viewed and collected in Schijndel, Netherlands.