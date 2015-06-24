Volkswagen - Beetle 1303 LS Convertible - 1978

A body-off, nut and bolt restored Volkswagen Beetle 1303 LS Convertible.Year of manufacture 1978. Completely restored, no trouble or expense spared.Inspection or Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: Yes, Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until 24-05-2018. Documents: Dutch registration number. Fuel type: Petrol. Colour: Yellow, Marino Gelb. Condition of maintenance: Neat condition, completely overhauled, everything is new! Engine overhauled, gearbox overhauled, all suspension parts overhauled and new rubbers fitted, etc. Condition of paintwork: Newly resprayed during the restoration process, in excellent condition. Options: Convertible, body-off restored, in new condition, interior restored, new soft top, in great condition.Transmission: Manual transmission. In very good condition. The car can be viewed and collected from Musselkanaal, the Netherlands. Viewings are possible from Monday to Saturday from 8.30 -17.00! It is recommended to view the car before bidding. We (the seller) will not be held liable for errors or unseen purchases.
Jun 15, 2016
Jun 24, 2015