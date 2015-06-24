Volkswagen Beetle 1302 Cabriolet 1971

car description

Trade-in-car, special wholesale price. This is a trade-in-car. A special wholesale price applies to this car. That’s why a trade-in-car will be sold as seen, without guarantee and without inspections. We are sorry but we can’t give this car a foreign registration. Volkswagen Beetle cabriolet 1302 1971 Running and driving 1971 Volkswagen beetle cabriolet. Needs works to do (check the pictures). Nice car for an amateur to drive and work on. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.