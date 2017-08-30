car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1300S 1973, 1600CC, disc brakes This 1973 Volkswagen Beetle was originally delivered in Holland. The car has the marvellous Marina Blau paint and white wall tyres. The 1300S has the original 1600CC engine and disc brakes at the front. The interior has the dashboard in the colour of the paint and black leatherette seats. The VW drives great and looks fabulous. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.