Volkswagen - Beetle 1300 - 1970

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1970.A real classic Beetle.It has a steel-sprayed dashboard and the small "window" rear lights!This Beetle has a 1200cc engine. The engine is in good condition.It steers, shifts and brakes fine as it should!From the inside this classic is still good!The car has some rust all around. There is rust under the lacquer in places.The car has been touched up in places.If desired, this car can be supplied with a new Dutch technical inspection. This will then be valid for 2 years in The Netherlands. All of this at a small extra cost.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.