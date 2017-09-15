loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Volkswagen - Beetle 1300 - 1970

Compare this car
View Auction
€4,250 - €5,525 (£3,779.95 - £4,913.94)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1970.A real classic Beetle.It has a steel-sprayed dashboard and the small "window" rear lights!This Beetle has a 1200cc engine. The engine is in good condition.It steers, shifts and brakes fine as it should!From the inside this classic is still good!The car has some rust all around. There is rust under the lacquer in places.The car has been touched up in places.If desired, this car can be supplied with a new Dutch technical inspection. This will then be valid for 2 years in The Netherlands. All of this at a small extra cost.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325575
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed