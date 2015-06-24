Volkswagen - Beetle 1300 - 1967

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1967.Old model, therefore with lying headlights!Equipped with a good 1300 cc engine, matching numbers!This beetle was technically already inspected and has a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection, valid until 01-05-2019.Don't expect any car without work. Expect a car ready for a drive and meanwhile improve it as a hobby.Ideal base for a "Ratlook", take it for a drive or (partially) improve it!Of course some work is required here and there, including: A hinge of the tailgate has broken off and you may find it needs a little bit of welding.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.