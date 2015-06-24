Volkswagen - Beetle 1300 - 1967

Volkswagen Beetle 1300 from 1967.Old model, therefore with lying headlights!Equipped with a good 1300 cc engine, matching numbers!This beetle was technically already inspected and has a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection, valid until 01-05-2019.Don't expect any car without work. Expect a car ready for a drive and meanwhile improve it as a hobby.Ideal base for a "Ratlook", take it for a drive or (partially) improve it!Of course some work is required here and there, including: A hinge of the tailgate has broken off and you may find it needs a little bit of welding.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
Jun 15, 2016
Jun 24, 2015