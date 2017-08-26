loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen - Beetle 1200 - 1984

€1,000 - €1,300 (£925.90 - £1,203.67)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This car is a fixer-upper and therefore requires some work.It doesn’t have an engine block. It was driven a few years ago and was welded in the well-known places,The car can be transported to your location and includes all the necessary Dutch papers.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307831
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

