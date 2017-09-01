Volkswagen - Beetle 1200 - 1983

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1200 from 1983 in good overall condition.It was fully restored of bodywork and mechanics two years ago. It was repainted in metallic red, both on the exterior and interior. Documents in order and valid vehicle inspection.The interior is in original condition. The upholstery and the seats are in good original condition, but with normal wear and tear due to daily use. It comes with an installed modern radio. Chrome ring rims. León registration plates.The car is located in León, Spain.Transport costs and export duties are not included in your bids, unless otherwise stated.In order to avoid any disappointment, it is advisable to come and see the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.