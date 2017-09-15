loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen - Beetle - 1200 - 1982

€4,000 - €5,200 (£3,557.60 - £4,624.88)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Beautiful white Beetle! Technically good. Always starts and runs straight away. It steers, brakes and shifts fine. The original fabric interior is still there. A nice car for everyday use or to cherish! This car has signs of wear all around.To make it look nice, it could do with a good polish.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.If desired, this Beetle can be supplied with a new Dutch technical inspection. This is valid for 2 years. All of this for a small additional charge.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325576
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Beetle
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

