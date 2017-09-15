Volkswagen - Beetle - 1200 - 1982

car description

Beautiful white Beetle! Technically good. Always starts and runs straight away. It steers, brakes and shifts fine. The original fabric interior is still there. A nice car for everyday use or to cherish! This car has signs of wear all around.To make it look nice, it could do with a good polish.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.If desired, this Beetle can be supplied with a new Dutch technical inspection. This is valid for 2 years. All of this for a small additional charge.