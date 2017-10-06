Volkswagen - Beetle 1200 - 1975

car description

Dutch periodic vehicle inspection until 06-10-2017 1200cc - manual - Dutch registration with a valid Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection. Volkswagen Beetle 1200. Weight: 770 kg. Fuel type: Petrol Power: 34 HP Year of manufacture: 1975 Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until: 06-10-2017 (NL) if desired, with a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection. Colour: yellow Original Volkswagen Beetle, still German-made. This car is in neat condition, 1,200 cc, in original condition. This car has many new parts andthe tyres are as good as new. The car drives and shifts gears very well and can keep up with the daily traffic. The car was not neatly painted. The interior has signs of wear and should be renewed.The body looks good at first sight, we have not come across anything strange underneath. The car is lowered.A few spots have been touched up, this is visible in the photos if you look closely. Viewing is advisable for a good impression. A nice base to restore or simply to drive as it is.The car can be viewed and picked up in Saasveld, the Netherlands.