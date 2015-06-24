Volkswagen - Beetle 1200 - 1962

car description

Volkswagen Beetle 1200 from 1962.Old model with thick window and door styles!The 1200 cc engine starts and drives very well!It has an artificial leather interior.Supplied with a new Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until 24-11-2019.The car has been recently checked.Lovely original Beetle!Naturally signs of wear throughout, but definitely a fun car!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schijndel, the Netherlands.