VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE 1.3 1d

Type: Used Year: 1972 Make: VOLKSWAGEN Model: BEETLE Trim: 1.3 1d Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 1285 Ext Color: GREEN
2 FORMER KEEPERS + LOADS OF SERVICE HISTORY + LAST OWNER OWNED FOR 15 YEARS + DRIVES AND PERFORMS SUPERB + 6 MONTHS WARRANTY + ROAD TAX FREE + CLASSIC 1300 + HPI CLEAR + VGC
My Next Car
Sandy, SG191DH, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
Volkswagen has taken a specially-tuned Beetle to the Bonneville Salt Fla...
Due to the continued popularity of Lego’s interesting model car kits, th...