Volkswagen - 1500 Type 3 Notchback - 1964

car description

Volkswagen 1500 type 3 Notchback from 1964 in good condition, fully restored. 1,600 cc twin carburettor engine in very good condition. Manual transmission. Only 2 owners so far. The odometer reads 160,000 km, non-verifiable. It has no approved MOT because after being completely restored 8 years ago, it has hardly been used. It has always been kept in a garage.Metal sheet, paintwork, upholstery and all details in very good condition. It only has some small flaws on the paintwork that can be seen in the photos, and that are the result of spending long periods in the garage.I comes with various options: Empi alloy rims, "trumpet" type exhaust tails, sports steering wheel with wooden ring and chrome "handle" type gear lever.The car can be visited and picked up in Madrid, Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.