Volkswagen > 1300 Beetle

A desirable RHD 1965 Volkswagen Beetle 1300 with 61,715 miles and one owner.



EQUIPMENT

Chrome window trim, chrome bumpers, bumper overriders, bezel vents, sill vents, chrome wheel covers, chrome driver’s door mirror, chrome bonnet line and side trims, running boards, horn pad with Wolfsburg crest, heater control levers mounted on the tunnel, interior light, assist straps, headlight flasher, glove box, door pockets, chrome rear view mirror, twin sun visors, grab handle. Dealer options: Seat belts, Blaupunkt radio.



EXTERIOR

This beautiful and unrestored Beetle is finished in classic Volkswagen Seesand (Code L-568). The paintwork has a uniform bright finish with some hazing to the bonnet, roof, and paint thinning to the passenger door top. The chrome brightwork boasts a terrific shine with just some minor pitting on the bumpers and wing indicator bezels. This August 1965 build is a very early and factory correct ‘66 model year. The revised ’66 features fitted to the car include a 1300 emblem to the rear engine lid, ventilating wheel slots and revisions to the suspension and wheel bearings. A remarkable example that is wonderfully preserved and truly represents the factory build specification often lost through advancing years.



INTERIOR

The black leatherette upholstery has remained exactly as Volkswagen intended with no modification whatsoever. The original seats have suffered no damage at all and the structure of each seat has retained all integrity to offer surprising comfort! The factory original steering wheel with Wolfsburg crest and semi-circular horn bar is immaculate, as are all additional functions and controls. Factory correct ’66 model year features such as the headlight dimmer switch mounted on turn signal and centre-dash defroster are clear for all to see. The correct Blaupunkt period radio remains in situ. All matching door cards and the rubber flooring are in fantastic condition, as is the headlining which has just very slight discolouration on the edges. A truly fantastic testament to years of fastidious and cherished ownership.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The matching numbers air-cooled rear mounted engine is housed in a beautifully clean engine bay with factory sound deadening still present. This is the only year the 1285cc engine was used in the Beetle with a power output of 50bhp at 4600 rpm to deliver a top speed of 74mph and 34.5mpg. The unmistakable VW Beetle engine note is delightfully pronounced but completely unobtrusive. The fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox of single plate dry clutch type operates perfectly offering light and precise progression throughout the range.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Five pristine pressed steel wheels painted in original pearl white and black centres, feature the ’66 model year ventilating slots for aided brake cooling and are shod in matching period looking Firestone F-560 165 R15 tyres with masses of tread still remaining. The chrome hubcaps are factory originals and show only the faintest pitting. Single circuit braking system with drums all-round offer modest stopping power with a firm pedal action a necessity, exactly as they were made!



HISTORY FILE

This unmolested example was bought by a Mr Ian Hudson on 5th November 1965 and has remained in his care throughout. A now retired Volkswagen mechanic with a reputation for outstanding VW knowledge, the car was transferred into his garage name, Hudson Autos in 2008. A cherished family vehicle that has only covered 61,715 miles in its 51 years evokes strong memories especially with his son, Darren Hudson, who would dearly love the car to go to a caring home. Darren would be happy to share his memories with any would be new custodian.



With the history file containing the original owner’s handbook, old tax discs and MOT certificates. This brilliant and unmolested beetle is ready to be enjoyed and preserved for many years to come.



MOT January 2018, HPI Clear.



