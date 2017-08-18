loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vespa - 400 - 1959

Compare this car
View Auction
€6,600 - €8,580 (£6,012.60 - £7,816.38)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: none- Number plates and documents: French (original of the time)- Owners: 3- Engine: 400 cc DESCRIPTIONVespa 400 from 1959, preserved, to be fully restored, underbody and bottom to be rebuilt. Engine and transmission are working, separate oil mixer (option of the time). The engine works but needs a good cleaning. Mechanics to be restored, body and paint to be checked. Fuel: mix at 4%Inspection not available.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sale (Alessandria), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305213
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Vespa > 400
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed