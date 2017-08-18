Vespa - 400 - 1959

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: none- Number plates and documents: French (original of the time)- Owners: 3- Engine: 400 cc DESCRIPTIONVespa 400 from 1959, preserved, to be fully restored, underbody and bottom to be rebuilt. Engine and transmission are working, separate oil mixer (option of the time). The engine works but needs a good cleaning. Mechanics to be restored, body and paint to be checked. Fuel: mix at 4%Inspection not available.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sale (Alessandria), Italy.