Vauxhall VXR8

Variant name:Saloon GTS ,Derivative:GTS ,Variant: 6.2i V8 Supercharged GTS 4dr Vauxhall VXR8 6.2i V8 Supercharged GTS 4dr

8" colour display screen, Cruise control, Head up Display, Lane departure warning system, Mobile phone system with Bluetooth (does not include telephone), Multi function display, Oil temperature gauge, Reverse parking aid, Trip computer, Variable PAS, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, Radio/CD, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust System, Front and rear electric windows, Heated electric door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Projector headlamps, Rear spoiler, 3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel, 8 way electric adjust front seats, Driver + front passenger lumbar support, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Leather upholstery, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Rear headrests, Sports pedals, VXR leather gear knob, ABS + EBD + EBA, Collision mitigation braking system, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP, Red brake calipers, Side airbags, Side blind zone alert, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Torque vectoring brake, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm, Keyless entry and start, Remote central locking, Launch control, Limited slip differential, Magnetic ride control, Performance suspension, 20" Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    403883
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > VXR8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    SL17XOH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6.2
£50,995

Conway Road,Colwyn Bay,
LL29 7LY
United Kingdom

