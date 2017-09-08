VAUXHALL VX220 2.0 i Turbo 16v Targa 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: VAUXHALL Model: VX220 Trim: 2.0 i Turbo 16v Targa 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Multicolour
Multicolour, Stunning Condition, Upgraded 17'' Black Alloy Wheels, VXR Styling, CD/MP3 In Car Entertainment, Future Classic Car - This Car Is Has Been Cherished, Full 12 Month MOT, Rare Turbo Model, 1 owner, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in). 2 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Vauxhall, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 500 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 11,440
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom
