loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vauxhall Tigra

Compare this car
£1,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Electric retractable hard top, Colour Coded Body, Twin Air Bags, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Aerial, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, 16'' Alloys

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Metallic Paintwork, Electric retractable hard top, Colour Coded Body, Twin Air Bags, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Aerial, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, 16'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
Email Dealer >>

Glovers Garage
Witham, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed