loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Vauxhall Tigra

Compare this car
£4,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Low Emissions / Car Tax, Low Mileage, Full Leather, Heated Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, AA Roadside Assistance, Finance Available, H.P.I clear, Alloy wheels ***Located at Abingdon Road Oxford*** All cars purchased will be inspected in our workshops and will come with a current MOT and a comprehensive warranty. Feel free to come and visit us to view our range of over 150 cars in group stock. To book a test drive or for further information please contact Graham on 01865 240948. We can offer Finance, part exchange and extended warranties, please ask for further details., We have over 150 cars in group stock, please visit us at sdtimmocarsales.co.uk

Accessories

Low Emissions / Car Tax, Low Mileage, Full Leather, Heated Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Central Locking, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Column, AA Roadside Assistance, Finance Available, H.P.I clear, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305538
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Mileage
    22040 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1364
Email Dealer >>

Oxford, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed