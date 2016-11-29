VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.8i 16V Sport 2dr

Accessories

Any Inspection Welcome,,BLACK METALIC NEW TYRES DRIVES SUPERB HOOD WORKS FINE LEATHER PAS ALLOYS AIRCON HEATED SEATS ETC ETCVRM DataManufacturerVauxhallBody ColourBlackEngine Size1796ModelTIGRA SPORT TWINPORTTrim / ColourBlack leatherTypeCoupeTransmissionManualV5 PresentYesReg NumberYS05CKLFuelPetrolHPI PassedYesMileage72300Number of Doors2Road Tax ExpiryNo Road TaxDate of 1st Reg30/06/2005Spare KeyYesChassis Number W0L0XCR975E013917Full Service History by Non-FranchiseDealerMileageDateCHRIS SMITH CARS453201/07/2007AUTOCARE CENTRE1839901/10/2008AUTOCARE CENTRE2384001/10/2010KWIKFIT4712201/04/2012JG AUTOREPAIRS6416901/09/2013SJC MOTORS6904901/09/2014