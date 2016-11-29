VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.8i 16V Exclusiv 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.8i 16V Exclusiv 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 46000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black
Heated front seat, PAS, Trip computer, Steering wheel mounted controls, Service indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Air conditioning, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, RED Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels, 2 sets of keys, 1 FORMER KEEPER WITH SERVICE HISTORY, LONG MOT PROVIDED AND 12 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE(3 MONTHS INC).
City Motors
Peterborough, PE11TZ, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017