loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.8i 16V Exclusiv 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.8i 16V Exclusiv 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 46000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Heated front seat, PAS, Trip computer, Steering wheel mounted controls, Service indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Air conditioning, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, RED Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels, 2 sets of keys, 1 FORMER KEEPER WITH SERVICE HISTORY, LONG MOT PROVIDED AND 12 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE(3 MONTHS INC).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420750
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£2,590

City Motors
Peterborough, PE11TZ, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!