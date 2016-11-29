VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.8i 16v (a/c) Exclusiv Cabriolet 2d 1796cc

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.8i 16v (a/c) Exclusiv Cabriolet 2d 1796cc Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver
Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment
Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017