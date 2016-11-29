loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.8i 16v (a/c) Exclusiv Cabriolet 2d 1796cc

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.8i 16v (a/c) Exclusiv Cabriolet 2d 1796cc Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1796 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1796
  • Engine Model
    1796
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£1,995

Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!