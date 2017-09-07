loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.8 Sport 2dr

£1,795
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.8 Sport 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 66000 Engine Size: 1800 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, very clean convertible with full service history cambelt changed at 60k drives very well, 5+ owners, Black Part leather interior, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3). 2 seats, 2,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1800
  • Engine Model
    1800
Carwise
SO311BQ,
United Kingdom

