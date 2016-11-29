VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4i 16V Sport

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.4i 16V Sport Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1364 Ext Color: BLUE
call before viewing 07956467162 new timing chain, new water pump vauxhall tigra convertible sport 55 reg ( private plate been taken off ) 1400cc 65,000 miles only service history mot 2018 power steering electric windows reversing censors leather seats heated seats very good condition in and out only 1.695 ono may consider part exchange, sold with warranty 07597868704
Feb 15, 2017