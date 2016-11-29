VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4i 16V Sport

loading Loading please wait....
call before viewing 07956467162 new timing chain, new water pump vauxhall tigra convertible sport 55 reg ( private plate been taken off ) 1400cc 65,000 miles only service history mot 2018 power steering electric windows reversing censors leather seats heated seats very good condition in and out only 1.695 ono may consider part exchange, sold with warranty 07597868704

  • Ad ID
    402713
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1364
  • Engine Model
    1364
