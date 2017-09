VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4i 16V Exclusiv

Accessories

A LOVELY CLEAN EXAMPLE, LAST LADY OWNER SINCE 2011, YEAR MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES TO JULY 2018, IT LOOKS LOVELY AND DRIVES SUPERB, SUPPLIED WITH WARRANTY, 2 REMOTE KEYS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC CONVERTIBLE ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, RADIO/ CD PLAYER WITH AUX IN, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS AIR CONDITIONING **WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK BY APPOINTMENT** WE WELCOME ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE, TO VIEW THIS CAR PLEASE CALL 07749529660,