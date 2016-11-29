loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4i 16V Exclusiv 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.4i 16V Exclusiv 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 65839 Engine Size: 1364 Ext Color: Flat Red

Full Service History, Electric Hood, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, 17" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Fog Lights, Electrically-Operated Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi Function Display, Multi function steering wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, Rev Counter, Trip Computer, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Remote Central Locking, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today

  • Ad ID
    417929
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    65839 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1364
  • Engine Model
    1364
