VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4 i 16v Exclusiv Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual (a/c) (146 g/km, 89 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.4 i 16v Exclusiv Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual (a/c) (146 g/km, 89 bhp) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 89113 Engine Size: 1364 Ext Color: Black

Black, FULL LEATHER, 1 FORMER KEEPER, MOT MAY 2018, 4 SERVICE STAMPS, HEATED SEATS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, V5C, 2 KEYS, BEST COLOUR, HPI CLEAR, JUST COME IN., Air Conditioning, 17in Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Alloy Wheels - 17in Five Spoke Bi-Colour, CD 30 MP3 - Stereo Radio/CD Player with MP3 Format and Auxiliary-In Socket, Electric Front Windows, Remote Control Ultrasonic Security Alarm System, Upholstery Leather. 2 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 1,250

  • Ad ID
    420619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89113 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1364
  • Engine Model
    1364
£1,250

buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

