VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4 i 16v Exclusiv 2dr (a/c)

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.4 i 16v Exclusiv 2dr (a/c) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 43346 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, A BEAUTIFUL VAUXHALL TIGRA IN LOVELY CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT COMPLETE WITH A FRESH 12 MONTH MOT ALONG WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY.THE CAR MUST BE VIEWED TO APPRECIATE THE CONDITION AND A TEST DRIVE IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED.PLEASE CHECK OUR DEALER REVIEWS AND POP OVER FOR A HASSLE FREE TEST DRIVE, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Alloy Wheels - 17in Five Spoke Bi-Colour, 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Socket Within Centre Console, Passengers Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Remote Control Ultrasonic Security Alarm System, Leather-Covered Steering Wheel, Side - Impact Airbags, Body Coloured Bumpers, Electronic Engine Deadlock Immobiliser, CD 30 MP3 - Stereo Radio/CD Player with MP3 Format and Auxiliary-In Socket, Side-Protection Mouldings, Electrically Adjustable/Heated and Electrically Foldable Door Mirrors, Drivers and Front Passengers Seat Height Adjusters, Remote Control Two-Stage Central Locking, Leather Covered Height-Adjustable Head Restraints, 4 Speakers, Electric Front Windows, Sport Front Seats, 17in Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Height-Adjustable Steering Wheel, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Air Conditioning, Upholstery Leather, Security Deadlocks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Body-Lock Diagonal Seatbelt Pretensioner System with Front Seatbelt Force Limiters, Drivers Airbag, Front Fog Lights, Power-Assisted Steering. 2 seats, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 2,200
Wirral Car Sales
Little Sutton, CH661NT, Cheshire
United Kingdom
