loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4 16V TWINPORT 2d 90 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.4 16V TWINPORT 2d 90 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 1364 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

This well looked after Vauxhall Tigra finished in metallic Black complemented with 15in Alloy Wheels and Hardtop Convertible Roof. The car is fitted with CD30 MP3 unit with Steering Wheel Mounted Controls. Also features Electric Windows and Remote Central Locking. Buy in confidence with JUST 2 OWNERS FROM NEW and FULL SERVICE HISTORY with 5 stamps. AWB is a Family business established 1989. 100+ LOW MILEAGE used cars in Group Stock, across 3 sites throughout Greater Manchester and Cheshire. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. Buy with peace of mind with RAC Warranty and RAC Recovery INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. Any inspection welcome. AA DEALER PROMISE SCHEME. All cars have extensive PRE DELIVERY INSPECTIONS and are HPI CLEAR. COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES can be arranged. DELIVERY available. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS accepted. www.awbmotorcompany.co.uk or 01613665588,Alloy Wheels - 15in, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Two-Coat Metallic Paint, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Clock - Digital, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rev Counter, Roof Rails, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel, Speakers, Third Brake Light, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1364
  • Engine Model
    1364
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£2,490

A W B Motor Co ltd
Dukinfield, SK164LG, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!