VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.4 16V TWINPORT 2d 90 BHP

This well looked after Vauxhall Tigra finished in metallic Black complemented with 15in Alloy Wheels and Hardtop Convertible Roof. The car is fitted with CD30 MP3 unit with Steering Wheel Mounted Controls. Also features Electric Windows and Remote Central Locking. Buy in confidence with JUST 2 OWNERS FROM NEW and FULL SERVICE HISTORY with 5 stamps. AWB is a Family business established 1989. 100+ LOW MILEAGE used cars in Group Stock, across 3 sites throughout Greater Manchester and Cheshire. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. Buy with peace of mind with RAC Warranty and RAC Recovery INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. Any inspection welcome. AA DEALER PROMISE SCHEME. All cars have extensive PRE DELIVERY INSPECTIONS and are HPI CLEAR. COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES can be arranged. DELIVERY available. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS accepted. www.awbmotorcompany.co.uk or 01613665588,Alloy Wheels - 15in, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Two-Coat Metallic Paint, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Clock - Digital, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Rev Counter, Roof Rails, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Spare Wheel, Speakers, Third Brake Light, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper