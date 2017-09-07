loading Loading please wait....
» » »

VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.3 CDTi 16V

Compare this car
£2,499
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.3 CDTi 16V Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 60065 Engine Size: 1248 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

QUALITY PART EXCHANGE SOLD BY CROSSLANDS VEHICLE SALES, Electric Convertible Roof, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Low Road Tax, Remote Locking, 2 Keys, RARE DIESEL TIGRA, HPi Clear, Full Service History, Sold with Full MOT, Superb Condition, Low Miles, Sold with dealer warranty, RAC extended warranties available from as little as

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312161
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Tigra
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60065 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1248
  • Engine Model
    1248
Email Dealer >>

Crosslands Vehicle Sales Ltd Ramsey
PE262XN,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed