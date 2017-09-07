VAUXHALL TIGRA 1.3 CDTi 16V

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: VAUXHALL Model: TIGRA Trim: 1.3 CDTi 16V Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 60065 Engine Size: 1248 Ext Color: RED
QUALITY PART EXCHANGE SOLD BY CROSSLANDS VEHICLE SALES, Electric Convertible Roof, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Low Road Tax, Remote Locking, 2 Keys, RARE DIESEL TIGRA, HPi Clear, Full Service History, Sold with Full MOT, Superb Condition, Low Miles, Sold with dealer warranty, RAC extended warranties available from as little as
Crosslands Vehicle Sales Ltd Ramsey
PE262XN,
United Kingdom
Way back in 2004 when the Vauxhall Monaro first arrived in the UK, its m...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...