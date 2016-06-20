loading Loading please wait....
VAUXHALL MONARO HOLDEN 6.0 VXR V8 400 BHP Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: VAUXHALL Model: MONARO Trim: HOLDEN 6.0 VXR V8 400 BHP Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 5967 Ext Color: BLACK

Metallic Black with Black full leather, anthracite alloys, climate A/C, Bluetooth phone, sports exhaust, park assist, red Brake calipers with EBC Yellow pads, rear wing plus more. Later 6.0 V8 LS2 400bhp Corvette engine model. Lovely throughout with 69,000 miles & service history, just serviced before sale supplied by ourselves previously. Very well maintained example must be seen,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wing Spoiler, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Front/Driver Memory, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Speakers - Ten, Sports Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

  • Ad ID
    421635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Monaro
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5967
  • Engine Model
    5967
£12,999

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

