VAUXHALL MONARO HOLDEN 6.0 VXR V8 400 BHP Coupe

Accessories

Metallic Black with Black full leather, anthracite alloys, climate A/C, Bluetooth phone, sports exhaust, park assist, red Brake calipers with EBC Yellow pads, rear wing plus more. Later 6.0 V8 LS2 400bhp Corvette engine model. Lovely throughout with 69,000 miles & service history, just serviced before sale supplied by ourselves previously. Very well maintained example must be seen,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Electric, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wing Spoiler, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Front/Driver Memory, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Speakers - Ten, Sports Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth/Leather