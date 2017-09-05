Vauxhall > Insignia

Accessories

8" colour display screen, Bluetooth mobile phone connection, Cruise control, Door/boot open warning light, Exterior temperature gauge, Low fuel level warning light, Navi 900 Sat Nav with DMB radio/CD/MP3 player, SD card slot, audio streaming, IntelliLink + shark fin aerial, Oil level gauge, PAS, Rev counter, Trip computer, Vauxhall OnStar emergency assistance, VXR instrument panel, Auxiliary input socket, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection, Adaptive forward lighting (AFL) incorporating xenon headlights + headlight washers + high beam assist, Automatic lighting control, Black grille, Body colour door handles, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Electric rear windows, Extra tinted glass in rear windows and tailgate, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, Heated rear windscreen, Integrated fuel filler cap, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Tinted glass including windscreen, VXR front grille and air dam/bumper, VXR rear lip spoiler, VXR side sills and rear bumper, 3 height adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottomed leather steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Accessory power point, Additional storage compartment in boot, Adjustable dashboard illumination, Air recirculation system, Ambient interior lighting, Anti submarining seats, Boot lashing points, Centre console with armrest, Delay courtesy light function, Driver/passenger reading lights, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Footwell illumination, Front seat back map pockets, Fully adjustable front headrests, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Illuminated boot, Interior courtesy light operated by all doors, ISOFIX on front passenger and rear outer seats, Leather gear knob, Lidded front door storage with drinks holder + armrest, Parcel shelf, Rear courtesy lights, Rear door pockets with bottle holders, Rear passenger heating ducts, Recaro sports front seats, Reclining front seats, VXR floor mats, ABS, Brake assist, CSC - Cornering stability control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electronic parking brake, Electronic stability control, Front and rear outer seat belt pre-tensioners, Front lateral airbags, Full size curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Seatbelt reminders for driver and front passenger, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Anti-drill door locks, CAT 1 alarm, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Radio frequency remote central locking, Tyre inflation kit