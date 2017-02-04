loading Loading please wait....
Vauxhall Insignia

£11,995
car description

BLACK LEATHER PACK, 20'' Y SPOKE BI-COLOUR ALLYOS, VXR PERFORMANCE BUTTON, RECARO BUCKET SEATS, Electric Seats, Auto Lighting, Xenon Headlamps, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Auto-dip Rearview, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, RADIO CD PLAYER, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY COVERED 64,000 MILES AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY INC CAMBELT CHANGE, AS WITH ALL OUR VEHICLES IT COMES FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEAGE WARRANTED, SPEC INCS FULL BLACK LEATHER PACK, 20'' Y SPOKE BI-COLOUR ALLOYS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, VXR SPORT BUTTON, BI-XENON LIGHTING, HILL START ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, PHONE PREP, CRUISE CONTROL, FLAT BOTTOM SPORT STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, RADIO CD PLAYER WITH AUX MEDIA CONNECTION, AND LOTS MORE, A TRULY STUNNING LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234716
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Insignia
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2800
122a Knockhall Chase
Greenhithe, Kent
United Kingdom

