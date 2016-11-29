loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VAUXHALL INSIGNIA 2.8T V6 4X4 VXR SuperSport Nav 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: VAUXHALL Model: INSIGNIA Trim: 2.8T V6 4X4 VXR SuperSport Nav 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 6785 Engine Size: 2800 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Bluetooth mobile phone connection, Cruise control, PAS, 8' colour display screen, Door/boot open warning light, Exterior temperature gauge, Low fuel level warning light, Navi 900 Sat Nav with DMB radio/CD/MP3 player, SD card slot, audio streaming, IntelliLink + shark fin aerial, Oil level gauge, Rev counter, Trip computer, Vauxhall OnStar emergency assistance, VXR instrument panel, Auxiliary input socket, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection,Our Vauxhall Insignia VXR hosts over 3000 of optional extras

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411427
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Vauxhall > Insignia
  • Derivative
    VXR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6785 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2800
  • Engine Model
    2800
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£22,500

Northampton Motorpark
Northampton, NN39HZ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!