VAUXHALL INSIGNIA 2.8T V6 4X4 VXR SuperSport Nav 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: VAUXHALL Model: INSIGNIA Trim: 2.8T V6 4X4 VXR SuperSport Nav 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 26660 Engine Size: 2792 Ext Color: WHITE
Navi 900 sat nav with radio/MP3/aux-in + USB/shark fin aerial + SD card slot + 7 speakers,Power assisted steering,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,VXR instrument panel,Adaptive forward lighting (AFL),Automatic Lighting Control (ALC),Bi-Xenon headlights,Dual exhaust pipes,Electric front windows,Electrochrome anti dazzle rear view mirror,Front fog lights,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,VXR front grille and air dam/bumper,VXR rear lip spoiler,VXR side sills and rear bumper,3 Spoke sports multifunction flat bottomed leather steering wheel,Ambient interior lighting,Centre rear head restraint,Front Recaro sports seats,Height adjustable outer rear head restraints,VXR alloy effect door sill covers,VXR alloy pedals,VXR floor mats,VXR leather gear knob,Unlimited pack - Insignia VXR,Anti-lock brake system,Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Driver/front passenger side airbags,Electronic parking brake,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Remote security alarm system,Adaptive damping system,Emergency tyre inflation kit
Charles Hurst Vauxhall Belfast
BT126HR
United Kingdom
Feb 15, 2017